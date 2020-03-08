Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (4 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Maryinka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Novotoshkivske,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,

APC – near Novotoshkivske,

small arms – near Zaytseve.

(4) No losses among Ukrainian servicemanreported for the last 24 hours.

EMPR