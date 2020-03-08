Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (4 mines released),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
small arms – near Maryinka.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (6 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Novotoshkivske,
grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,
APC – near Novotoshkivske,
small arms – near Zaytseve.
(4) No losses among Ukrainian servicemanreported for the last 24 hours.