Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne (2 times and 15 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne (2 times),
anti-tank missile complex – near Opytne (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Verkhnyotoretske,
high caliber grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Verkhnyotoretske,
small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).
(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske.
