Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 9, 2020

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne (2 times and 15 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne (2 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Opytne (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Verkhnyotoretske,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Verkhnyotoretske,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

