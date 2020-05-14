Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times and 20 mines released) and Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Katerynivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times) and Katerynivka,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times) and Orikhove,

small arms – near Orikhove and Katerynivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka (2 times), Hnutove, Talakivka and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Hnutove, Talakivka and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Hnutove, Talakivka and Shyrokino.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions during the last day.

EMPR