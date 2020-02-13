Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

120-mm mortar laucners – near Orikhove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

grenade laucnhers – near Novotoshkivske and Pivdenne,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske and Pivdenne,

small arms – near Pivdenne.

(3) No losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

