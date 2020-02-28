Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Starognativka,
small arms – near Novomykhaylivka and Starognativka.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – Novotoshkivske (2 times and 30 mines released) and Orikhove (3 mines released),
high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times),
small arms – near Novotoshkivske (2 times).
