Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Opytne (14 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka (2 times), Opytne and Pavlopil,

automatic grenade launchers – near Nevelske,

grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka (2 times), Nevelske and Pisky (2 times),

sniper fire – nera Pavlopil,

small arms – near Talakivka (2 times), Pavlopil and Pisky (2 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orykhove (9 rounds released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times and 2 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Luhanske (2 times).

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR