Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Opytne (14 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka (2 times), Opytne and Pavlopil,
automatic grenade launchers – near Nevelske,
grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka (2 times), Nevelske and Pisky (2 times),
sniper fire – nera Pavlopil,
small arms – near Talakivka (2 times), Pavlopil and Pisky (2 times).
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orykhove (9 rounds released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (2 times and 2 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Luhanske (2 times).
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.