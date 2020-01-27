Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 27, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Lebedynske (3 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times),
grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Hnutove,
high caliber machine guns – near Starognativka (2 times) and Novogrygorivka,
APC fire – near Lebedynske,
small arms – near Lebedynske, Hnutove and Novogrygorivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Orikhove (2 times and 3 mines released), Novotoshkivkse (2 times and 8 mines released) and Krymske (3 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Orikhove (2 times and 4 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times).
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.