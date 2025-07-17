Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 16, 2025.

The 1240nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,152 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled 160 enemy assaults along the front line, as Russia intensified its aerial and drone warfare. According to updated military reports, Russian forces launched one missile strike, conducted 78 airstrikes, and dropped 125 guided bombs across Ukrainian territory. The enemy also deployed a staggering 4,150 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,662 artillery and mortar attacks, including 102 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian Airstrikes Target Civilian Areas, including:

Obody in Sumy region,

Dobropillia in Donetsk region,

Bilohiria, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia region,

Kozatske in Kherson region.

Despite the pressure, Ukrainian forces launched counterstrikes, targeting 12 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, according to the General Staff.

Key Areas of Fighting by Direction

Northeastern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian troops repelled 21 assaults and endured 13 airstrikes with 33 guided bombs, along with 340 artillery and drone attacks, including seven MLRS strikes.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi (Kharkiv) Direction:

Russian forces launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Stroivka, and toward Kudiivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

Three Russian assaults were repelled in the areas of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction:

Russian troops attempted 22 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Serebrianka.

Siversk & Kramatorsk Directions:

Fighting continued in Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne, with 11 clashes recorded.

Toretsk Direction:

Ukrainian forces held their ground against nine enemy attacks in and around Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 51 enemy assaults in key areas, including Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirrove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Russia launched 22 attacks near Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, and Zelene Pole.

There were no active offensive operations reported in the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, or Prydniprovske Directions. Likewise, there are no indications of offensive troop build-up in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia’s losses for the last 24 hours are as follows:

1,190 troops,

4 tanks,

1 armored vehicle,

43 artillery systems,

1 air defense system,

250 tactical drones,

154 vehicles and transport units.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant battlefield losses on Russian forces, disrupting their logistics and degrading their offensive capabilities across multiple sectors.

Operational Update as of 16:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

72 Clashes Recorded Since Midnight as Russian Shelling Hits Border Communities

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have engaged in 72 combat clashes along the front. Russian artillery has once again targeted border communities, inflicting damage on civilian areas.

Settlements under fire include: Bachivsk, Ponomarenky, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, and Simeikyne in Sumy region and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

The attacks reflect Russia’s continued use of artillery to pressure Ukraine’s northern border areas, with civilians bearing the brunt of the shelling.

Operational Update as of 22:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

131 Clashes Since Midnight: Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks Across the Front.

Since the start of the day, Ukrainian forces have engaged in 131 combat clashes, resolutely repelling Russia’s attempts to advance and inflicting heavy fire damage on enemy forces.

Throughout the day, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 62 airstrikes, dropping 90 guided bombs and deploying two missiles. In addition, the enemy used 1,249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,280 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Key Frontline Developments:

Northeastern – Slobozhanskyi (Siversk-Kursk) Directions: Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy assaults; three battles are still ongoing.

Southeastern – Slobozhanskyi (Kharkiv) Direction: Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Starytsia. Two clashes remain active. Airstrikes were reported in Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk Direction: Russia attacked near Kupiansk, Zelenyi Hai, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Pishchane. Ukrainian troops have already halted three assaults, with one battle continuing.

Lyman Direction: Russian forces launched 18 attacks near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Serebrianka, and toward Shandryholove. Seven clashes are ongoing.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near Hryhorivka and toward Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions 11 times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

Toretsk Direction: Russian troops attacked seven times near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka. All clashes here have been repelled.

Pokrovsk Direction: The most intense fighting continues. Russian forces attempted 48 assaults near Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirrove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Three battles are still underway. Ukrainian troops inflicted 231 enemy casualties, including 130 confirmed killed. Destroyed: 1 tank, 3 armored vehicles, 3 cars, 3 motorcycles, 2 guns, 18 UAVs, 1 satellite communication terminal, and 5 UAV control antennas. Damaged: 1 tank, 5 guns, and 2 motorcycles.

Novopavlivka Direction: The enemy made 12 assault attempts near Piddubne, Zirka, Temyrivka, Myrne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. Two battles remain active.

Zaporizhzhia and Prydniprovskyi Directions: No enemy assaults reported, though airstrikes hit Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, and Olhivka.

Special recognition was given to the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps and the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade, praised for their exceptional performance in destroying enemy assets today.

