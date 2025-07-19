Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 18, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 18, 2025.

The 1241nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,153 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Summary of the Situation – Russian Invasion as of the Past 24 Hours

Over the last 24 hours, 180 combat engagements took place along the front lines.

The Russian military launched:

1 missile strike,

72 airstrikes, during which 137 guided aerial bombs were dropped,

5,892 artillery and mortar attacks, including 95 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),

3,442 attack drone strikes.

Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of:

Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka – Kharkiv region,

Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk – Zaporizhzhia region,

Olhivka – Kherson region,

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery units struck:

2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment,

1 UAV control center,

1 air defense system,

1 artillery piece,

and 1 additional high-value target belonging to Russian forces.

Operational Update as of 22:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 138 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel Russian attempts to advance further into Ukrainian territory, inflicting heavy fire damage on the enemy.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 61 airstrikes, dropping 81 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,221 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,949 attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements.

Key Front Line Updates:

Northeastern Front (Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi-Kursk Directions):

26 engagements occurred, including one still ongoing. Russia carried out 8 airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and fired 192 artillery shells.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction:

Four enemy assaults targeted areas near Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction:

Three Russian offensives were launched near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kindrashivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Lyman Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian assaults near Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and toward Serebryanka. Eight battles remain active.

Siverskyi Direction:

Enemy attacked three times near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

Two assaults were attempted near Bila Hora—both repelled.

Toretsk Direction:

Six clashes occurred near Shcherbynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. One engagement is still in progress.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Russia conducted 37 assaults on positions near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 36 of them, one is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 82 Russian troops, 46 of them irreversibly. They also destroyed:

1 personnel shelter,

1 drone command post,

1 motorcycle,

3 vehicles,

10 drones,

Damaged 2 more enemy vehicles.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Six Russian attacks were repelled near Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, and toward Oleksandrohgrad. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction:

Russian aviation launched unguided rockets on Zaliznychne. No ground assaults reported.

Orikhiv Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Kamianske. Enemy airstrikes hit Novodanylivka and Plavni.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

Six engagements occurred as Russian troops tried to advance toward Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, near Hola Prystan, and Kozulsky Island. Olhivka was targeted by an airstrike.

Special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in both personnel and equipment.

EMPR

