Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 19, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 19, 2025.

The 1242nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,154 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Day 1242 of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion: 177 Combat Engagements, Over 1100 Russian Casualties Reported

Day 1242 of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun. Over the past 24 hours, 177 combat clashes were recorded along the front line.

According to updated information, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and 71 airstrikes, firing 6 missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory. Additionally, Russia employed 3,843 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,825 artillery strikes, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Airstrikes were reported in the areas of Shostka (Sumy region); Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia region); and Olhivka (Kherson region).

Ukrainian Defense Forces Response

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck:

2 enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentrations,

1 artillery system,

1 command post,

6 other significant enemy targets,

Frontline Situation by Direction:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

38 combat clashes. Russia launched 10 airstrikes, dropped 17 guided bombs, and conducted 351 artillery attacks, including 4 MLRS barrages.

Southern-Slobozhanske Direction:

6 Russian assaults near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction:

4 attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Kindrashivka.

Lyman Direction:

26 Russian assaults in the areas of Korovii Yar, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and toward Serebrianka.

Siversk Direction:

5 attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

8 combat clashes near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk Direction:

7 enemy assaults near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynivka, Nelipivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction:

A staggering 47 Russian assaults repelled near Filia, and the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvyrove, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

13 enemy attacks near Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Kamyshuvakha.

Huliaipole Direction:

No assault actions were recorded.

Orikhiv Direction:

4 enemy attacks repelled near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

6 clashes near Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovskе, the Hola Prystan area, and Kozulsky Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation detected.

Russian forces losses

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops:

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.25. pic.twitter.com/33lZjRMMt9 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 19, 2025

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy, both at the front and in rear areas, actively degrading Russia’s offensive capabilities.

Operational Update as of 22:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

As of today, 115 combat engagements have already taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting heavy fire damage on Russian forces.

Russian invaders launched four missile strikes using 31 missiles, conducted 44 airstrikes and dropped 72 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,375 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,151 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

On the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions combat clashes occurred, with five still ongoing. The enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and launched 288 artillery shellings.

Today, the enemy launched six assaults on the Southern-Slobozhanskyi Directions, targeting the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Lyptsi, and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk Directions, the enemy launched four attacks near Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman Directions, Ukrainian Defense Forces have already repelled 13 assaults in the areas of Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebrianka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka, while three more clashes are still ongoing.

On the Siversk Directions, the enemy attempted three assaults near Serebrianka.

Since the start of the day on the Kramatorsk Directions, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora – two have been repelled, and one battle continues.

On the Toretsk Directions, eight combat clashes took place as the enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk Directions, the enemy launched 36 assaults targeting areas near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces repelled 35 attacks, and one battle is ongoing. Russian aircraft struck the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Bilytske.

Preliminary reports indicate that 67 Russian troops were neutralized in this sector today, 51 of them irrecoverably. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one motorcycle, ten UAVs, and one satellite communication terminal.

On the Novopavlivka Directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Maliivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole Directions, the enemy launched one unsuccessful assault near Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv Directions, there was one combat engagement near Kamianske, and Russian aircraft struck the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Prymorske.

On the Prydniprovskyi Directions, six clashes occurred, with airstrikes reported in Tiahynka and L’vove.

Special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 106th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 79th Border Detachment, who are effectively inflicting significant losses on the enemy in both manpower and equipment.

EMPR

Tags: