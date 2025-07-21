Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 21, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 20, 2025.

The 1244nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,156 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine has endured 154 combat engagements across the front. Russia launched two missile strikes, 70 airstrikes, and dropped 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 3,316 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,978 shellings, including 54 barrages from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), targeting military positions and civilian areas.

Airstrikes & Ukrainian Response

Russian airstrikes targeted areas including Plavni, Prymorske, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck:

• 3 concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment,

• 5 artillery positions, and

• 1 enemy UAV command post.

Frontline Summary for the past 24 hours:

Northeastern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

23 engagements. Russia launched 9 airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and conducted 356 artillery attacks, including one MLRS strike.

Southeastern – Slobozhanskyi Direction:

7 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kutkivka, Stroivka, and Starytsia.

Kupiansk Direction:

4 attacks repelled near Kindrashivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction:

20 enemy assaults near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Shandryholove, Torske, and toward Serebrianka.

Siversk Direction:

6 attacks near Vyiimka, Verkhniokamianske, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

2 clashes near Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

9 Russian attacks in areas of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, and toward Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

The most intense area with 46 enemy attacks near Poltavka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirkove, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Dachne, Novopavlivka, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, and toward Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Filiia.

Novopavlivka Direction:

17 attacks near Yalta, Myrne, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Piddubne, and Novopil.

Huliaipole Direction:

1 unsuccessful Russian assault toward Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

No offensive operations recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

1 clash as the enemy attempted to advance toward Prydniprovske.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Russian Losses over the last ast 24 Hours :

• Personnel: 1,170 killed or wounded,

• Tanks: 2,

• Armored Vehicles: 7,

• Artillery Systems: 54,

• MLRS: 1,

• Air Defense Systems: 1,

• Operational-tactical UAVs: 199,

• Vehicles: 132,

• Special Equipment: 2,

• Heavy Flamethrower Systems: 1.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy and disrupt its offensive capabilities deep behind the lines.

Operational Update as of 22:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

139 clashes since morning, russia launches mass attacks across multiple fronts.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have repelled 139 enemy attacks across the front lines. Russia launched a large-scale missile strike using 24 missiles, 45 airstrikes, and dropped 61 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, it deployed 1,251 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,145 artillery and mortar strikes on populated areas and Ukrainian positions.

Key Frontline Developments:

Northeastern – Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks; one battle is still ongoing. Russia launched 4 airstrikes using 6 guided bombs and conducted 177 artillery strikes, including 4 MLRS barrages.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction:

4 attacks were repelled near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, and Kutkivka. One clash continues.

Kupiansk Direction:

Ukrainian troops held off 6 assaults near Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman Direction:

18 Russian attacks were stopped near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward Serednie, Shandryholove, and Hryhorivka. Three battles are still underway.

Siversk Direction:

Three enemy assaults were recorded near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, and Pereiizne.

Kramatorsk Direction:

6 Russian offensives were repelled near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne.

Toretsk Direction:

9 Russian attacks were repelled near Diliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske, and in the direction of Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

The most intense fighting today – 43 enemy assaults were launched near Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirkove, and in the direction of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, and Mayak. Two battles are ongoing.

Enemy losses: 81 Russian personnel neutralized (46 killed), five UAVs destroyed, one artillery piece hit.

Novopavlivka Direction:

9 enemy attacks were repelled near Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Dachne, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka. Four engagements are still active.

Huliaipole Direction:

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Orikhiv Direction:

Three enemy assaults near Kamianske were successfully repelled. Russia also carried out airstrikes on Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

One enemy assault was attempted toward Prydniprovske, but the attack was unsuccessful.

Special recognition goes to the warriors of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Naval Infantry, who continue to inflict effective damage on Russian forces.

