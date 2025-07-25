Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 25, 2025.

The 1248nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,160 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their ground firmly, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In total, 174 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike and 77 airstrikes yesterday, using four missiles and dropping 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 5,331 shelling attacks, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,760 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor launched airstrikes on the areas of the following settlements: Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck eight areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as three artillery systems and two enemy command posts.

On North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions

Ukrainian forces repelled 25 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched nine airstrikes using 15 guided aerial bombs and carried out 283 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS.

South-Slobozhanskyi direction

The enemy launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Zelene, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske.

Kupiansk direction:

Five enemy attacks were recorded near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Kupiansk, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Velyka Shapkivka.

Lyman direction

The enemy carried out 24 attacks, attempting to break through near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampilivka, Torske, Serebrianka, and toward Dronivka, Shandryholove, Chernenshchyna, and Serednie.

Siverskyi direction

2 breakthrough attempts were recorded in the areas of Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk direction

Occupiers launched three attacks in the area of Mykolaivka and toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction

7 enemy attacks were recorded near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 enemy assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Promin, and toward Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, and Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivka direction

The enemy launched 14 attacks near Piddubne, Maliivka, Yalta, Voskresenka, and toward Temyrivka and Oleksandrohgrad.

Huliaipole direction

No offensive actions were recorded.

Orikhiv direction

Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near the village of Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskiy direction

The enemy carried out five attacks toward Sadove, Dniprovske, and Prydniprovske.

Volyn and Polissya directions

No signs of offensive group formation were observed.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict heavy losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively disrupting the enemy’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

Enemy losses over the past day:

980 personnel

3 tanks

5 armored fighting vehicles

31 artillery systems

2 air defense systems

196 tactical UAVs

2 cruise missiles

76 pieces of automotive equipment

Operational Information as of 22:00, July 25, 2025, Regarding the Russian Invasion

Since the beginning of the day, a total of 153 combat engagements have taken place.

The invaders carried out one missile strike and 37 air strikes, using 6 missiles and dropping 45 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,383 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,524 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

On the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 3 enemy attacks today.

Since the beginning of the day on the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and toward Kozacha Lopan four times.

On the Kupiansk direction, enemy units launched one assault attempt trying to break through our defenses near Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova settlements. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five enemy attacks.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through 27 times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka. Nine combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, 3 combat engagements were recorded; enemy units attempted to advance near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the Defense Forces’ positions 5 times. The main assault efforts are concentrated around Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day on the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 39 times near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka settlements. Fighting continues in four locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses — today, 168 invaders were neutralized in this direction, of which 113 were killed outright.

Our defenders destroyed one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one car, eight motorcycles, nine drones, and a UAV control point.

Significant damage was also inflicted on three cars, three motorcycles, four artillery systems, and four personnel shelters.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temyrivka settlements; five combat engagements continue.

On the Orikhiv direction, the invaders attempted to advance near Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovskiy direction, the enemy made seven unsuccessful assault attempts, suffered losses, and retreated.

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Today, special recognition goes to the warriors of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy, who are effectively resisting the enemy.

