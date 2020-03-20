Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times and 6 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times and 16 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Vasyivka,

APC fire – near Pavlopil,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Pavlopil, Avdyivka, Slavne and near Lebedynske (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Avdyivka and Lebedynske (2 times),

small arms – near Lebedynske (2 times), Pavlopil, Slavne and Pavlopil,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Krymske (41 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (10 mines released),

APC fire – near Krymske,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

sniper fire – near Novooleksandrivka,

small arms – near Krymske and Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

