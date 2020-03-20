Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times and 6 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times and 16 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Vasyivka,
APC fire – near Pavlopil,
high caliber grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Pavlopil, Avdyivka, Slavne and near Lebedynske (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Krasnogorivka (2 times), Avdyivka and Lebedynske (2 times),
small arms – near Lebedynske (2 times), Pavlopil, Slavne and Pavlopil,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Krymske (41 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (10 mines released),
APC fire – near Krymske,
grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,
sniper fire – near Novooleksandrivka,
small arms – near Krymske and Novoluhanske.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka krymske lebedynske luhansk oblast novoluhanske novooleksandrivka novotoshkivske NSC pavlopil Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine slavne Ukraine vasylivka war war in ukraine latest news