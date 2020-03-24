Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane,
small arms – near Avdyivka and Vodyane.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 6 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 33 mines released),
anti-tank missile complex – near Shumy.
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.