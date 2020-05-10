Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 17 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops positions.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (10 mines released) and Hutyr Vilnuy,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,
anti-tank missile complex – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
grenade launchers – near Tryokhizbenka,
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Tryokhizbenka and Hutyr Vilnuy,
small arms – near Krymske.
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times and 22 mines released), Vodyane, Novotroytske and Kamyanka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Krasnogorivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Slavne, Starognativka and Opytne,
large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Slavne and Starognativka,
small arms – near Shyrokino, Slavne and Starognativka.
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 4 wounded in actions.
(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.