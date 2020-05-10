Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 17 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops positions.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (10 mines released) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

anti-tank missile complex – near Novotoshkivske and Orikhove,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

grenade launchers – near Tryokhizbenka,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Tryokhizbenka and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times and 22 mines released), Vodyane, Novotroytske and Kamyanka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krasnogorivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Slavne, Starognativka and Opytne,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Slavne and Starognativka,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Slavne and Starognativka.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 4 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

