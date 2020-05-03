Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 23 attacks, including the use of forbidden 1120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (5 times and 8 mines released), Orykhove (5 times and 48 mines released) and Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (5 times and 82 mines released), Orykhove (5 times and 21 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Hutyr Vilnuy (5 times), Oryhove, Pivdenne and Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Orykhove, Pivdenne and Krymske,

small arms – near Orykhove and Pivdenne.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Bogdanivka (15 mines released) and Avdyivka (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times), Bogdanivka, Starognativka, Kamyanka, Maryinka and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka, Kamyanka, Maryinka and Pisky,

UAV– near Hnutove,

small arms – near Avdyivka (3 times), Starognativka, Kamyanka, Maryinka, Pisky and Bogdanivka.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: