Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (5 times and 8 mines released), Orykhove (5 times and 48 mines released) and Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Bogdanivka (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino (2 times),

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Avdyivka, Kamyanka and Pishchevik,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino (2 times), Avdyivka, Kamyanka, Pishchevik and Bogdanivka (2 times),

small arms – near Shyrokino (2 times), Starognaticka (2 times), Avdyivka, Kamyanka, Pishchevik and Bogdanivka (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(4) 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR