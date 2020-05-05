Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (in total 41 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orykhove,

high caliber machine guns – near Orykhove,

small arms – near Orykhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (14 mines released) and Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (14 mines released) and Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Novotroytske, Avdyivka and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Novotroytske, Avdyivka and Shyrokino.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR