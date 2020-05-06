Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orykhove (2 times) and Pivdenne (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Orykhove and Krymske,

sniper fire – near Orykhove (2 times),

small arms – near Krymske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Bogdanivka (14 mines released) and Bogdanivka – Petrivske cross point,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Pavlopil, Slavne, Maryinka, Starognativka and Avdyivka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Slavne, Maryinka, Starognativka and Avdyivka (2 times),

small arms – near Pavlopil, Slavne, Maryinka, Starognativka and Avdyivka (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR