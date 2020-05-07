Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky and Avdyivka,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Taramchuk and Kamyanka,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Taramchuk and Kamyanka,

small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

