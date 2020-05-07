Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna.
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky and Avdyivka,
grenade launchers of different calibers – near Taramchuk and Kamyanka,
large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Taramchuk and Kamyanka,
small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Avdyivka.
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.
(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR kamyanka luhansk oblast NSC pavlopil pisky popasna Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine taramchuk Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news