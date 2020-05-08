Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 21 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers during attacks upon Ukrainian troops positions.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (4 times and 19 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (4 times and 10 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 30 mines released) and Krymske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove (2 times),

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (3 times) and Maryinka (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino (3 times), Maryinka (2 times) and Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

automatic grenade launchers – near Novoselivka Druha,

grenade launchers – near Taramchuk, Pisky, Nevelske,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino (3 times), Maryinka (2 times), Avdyivka, Taramchuk, Pisky, Nevelske,

APC fire – near Starognativka,

UAV – near Starognativka,

small arms – near Maryinka (2 times), Taramchuk, Pisky, Nevelske and Avdyivka,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 7 killed in actions and 5 wounded in actions.

(5) 6 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR