Home » Russian forces carried out a targeted artillery shelling of colony in Olenivka

Russian forces carried out a targeted artillery shelling of colony in Olenivka

, 0

On the territory of the colony attacked by Russia in Olenivka, there were Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular – from “Azovstal”.



The Armed Forces commented on the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held.

“The armed forces of the russian federation carried out a targeted artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces states.

“In this way, the russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals – to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions which they carried out there.”

The Azov Support Service reported that it is finding out the names of the dead and injured as a result of the attack on the colony in Olenivka, where the fighters from the Azov regiment are being held. The International Committee of the Red Cross went to the scene. The Association noted that the shelling took place around 9 a.m., and it was a “carefully planned war crime by Russian troops.”

40 killed and 130 injured in Olenivka after the russian shelling this morning – Prosecutor General office of Ukraine reports.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?