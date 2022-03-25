Russian occupiers seize and destroy Ukrainian literature and history textbooks

In the libraries of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the seizure of Ukrainian historical and fiction literature, which does not coincide with the postulates of Kremlin propaganda, has begun.







To achieve this goal Russian units of the “military police” are involved. At present, in addition to the repressive, they perform so-called “ideological functions”.

The police are mostly interested in books on the history of Ukrainian Maidans, Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) / Joint Forces Operation (JFO), and the history of Ukrainian liberation struggles. School textbooks on Ukrainian history, scientific and popular historical literature are considered “extremist”.

The occupiers have a whole list of names forbidden to be mentioned. Among them: Mazepa, Petliura, Bandera, Shukhevych, Chornovil. In the towns of Kreminna, Rubizhne (Luhansk region), Horodnia (Chernihiv region) there are cases of seizure of the book “The Case of Vasyl Stus” by Vakhtang Kipiani.

If the listed above books are found they get confiscated, destroyed on the spot or taken away in an unknown direction.

In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the Russian occupation administration is taking steps to introduce Russian rubles into circulation in shops and markets.

Putin’s troops are also trying to deploy their administrations. Patriots and participants of ATO / JFO are being searched.

The local population was instructed to collect documents, ostensibly for the purpose of setting up a pension.

