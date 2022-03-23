Home » The main ammonia pipeline was damaged in Chernigiv

The main ammonia pipeline was damaged in Chernigiv

, 0

CHERNIHIV, March 23, 18:50: The Russian occupiers shelled the area of ​​one of Chernihiv’s food enterprises. The main ammonia pipeline was damaged upon the engine room being hit by a shell, and one tank was hit and pierced by shrapnel from the shell.



As of 20:10, SES units inspected the tanks and tank valves.

Concentration of ammonia vapors is within acceptable levels. There are no casualties, according to preliminary data.

The warehouse of finished products and containers continue to burn. Rescue works are continuing. 

The shelling of the city continues. Further shelling of the plant can cause ammonia leakage.

EMPR

