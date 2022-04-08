Home » Russian special forces who fought in Syria refused to take Mariupol by storm

Russian special forces who fought in Syria refused to take Mariupol by storm

, 0

The Russian special forces, which fought in Syria, and in recent days tried to take Mariupol by storm, refused to take further part in urban warfare.

This was reported by the press service of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

“A unit of Russian special forces with experience in combat operations in Syria refused to participate in further attempts to take Mariupol by storm”, was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, in two days the special forces lost 30 people, after which they refused to take part in the battles. 

It is also reported that Moscow has encountered difficulties in recruiting contract soldiers for military service. So, in Yekaterinburg, less than 1% of the military who were in reserve agreed to return to service.

“Only 2 candidates out of 397 agreed to an interview. 52 refused, 203 did not call back, work with 140 candidates is in process”, says the intelligence data. 

It is reported that occupiers in Luhansk region mutilate themselves in order not to return to the combat zone.

