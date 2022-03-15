Home » Russian occupiers target agricultural machinery to undermine food security in Ukraine and the World

Russian occupiers are deliberately destroying agricultural machinery in Ukraine.



Systematic cases of such actions have been recorded in Brovary district (Kyiv region), Melitopol district (Zaporizhzhia region), Pryluky, Nizhyn, Novhorod-Siversky districts (Chernihiv region) and in a number of districts in Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

Apart from this, invaders requisition agricultural machinery en masse for engineering work, construction of fortifications and use it as tractors for armored vehicles. They forcibly involve local population of the occupied settlements in these works. 

According to the latest reports: on the night of March 13, a targeted air-bomb attack was carried out on the places of storage of agricultural machinery in Chupakhivka and Olenynske of Okhtyrka district (Sumy region). As a result, all equipment, more than 30 units, was destroyed.

Such actions of the enemy indicate the following:

The enemy deliberately destroys agricultural machinery. This will imperil the spring sowing campaign, which could lead to a humanitarian crisis in some regions of our country. Not only Ukraine’s food security is under threat. Our state is one of the main suppliers of many types of crops to European and Chinese markets.

The occupiers continue targeting civilian facilities. This grossly violates the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

