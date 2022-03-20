Russian troops shot a nursing home for the elderly from a tank

56 people were killed in Kreminna, Luhanskiy region. Occupiers shot a nursing home for the elderly from a tank.







The tragedy happened on March 11, head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai said today.

The building was shot at close range. The Russian occupiers did it cynically and deliberately. They drove the tank, put it in front of the house and started firing on it.

56 people living out their sunset years in this home were killed instantly. The survivors (15 people) were abducted by the occupiers and taken to the regional geriatric home located in the occupied territory in Svatove.

It is not yet possible to reach the scene. EMPR

