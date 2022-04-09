While clearing Vilkhivka (near Kharkiv) Ukrainian defenders found a mass grave of the occupiers. This once again proves that the Russians are abandoning their people.







The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that the myth that the Russians do not abandon their people has been dispelled.

They also posted a photo of this pathetic scene (18+, sensitive content).

By the way, on March 30, soldiers of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteer detachments destroyed two battalion tactical groups of the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the combined battalion tactical group of the 59th Panzer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces near Kharkiv. Ukrainian defenders seized their headquarters and all documents. More than 60 servicemen of these units surrendered.







They want to take their sons from the war in Ukraine at all costs, sparing neither money nor clout with the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

The proof of this is the conversation of a soldier of the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation based in Borzya (Transbaikalia) intercepted by the SBU, UNIAN reports.

This military formation “distinguished itself” by the fact that back in 2015, under the guise of “Donetsk separatists”, it was fighting against Ukraine. Now they were redeployed near Kyiv as experienced thugs. But their meeting with the Armed Forces of Ukraine was fatal for many.

The mother tells her son that she got his command to agree to return him to the place of his permanent assignment. He advises him not to hope that he will be withdrawn soon: “… they will not withdraw you, now you will come back here. It doesn’t seem like all this is going to stop. Military equipment and soldiers are sent there. Those killed arebeing replaced with these remnants.”

For credibility, the woman gives an example of the losses: “… Yulia’s husband was killed; Christina’s husband was killed; … a neighbor was also killed; even Vurlov, who had served in Syria, was also killed … And what about Chipa? He hasn’t called for more than 10 days. Isn’t Volkov with you? He is no longer with us. Albina is crying. Half of Borzyais already here.”

