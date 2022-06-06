Russia’s nuclear forces are running drills

The Russian Teykovo division of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) is running military maneuvers on combat patrol routes of autonomous launchers of the Yars strategic missile systems.







This was reported by ghall.com with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In the Ivanovo region, autonomous launchers of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system are conducting intensive maneuvers.

It is reported that about a thousand military personnel are taking part in the exercises, and more than a hundred units of equipment are involved.

“Strategic missile forces practice bringing the missile systems to their field positions, marching up to 100 km long, dispersing units with a change in field positions, their engineering equipment, organizing camouflage and combat security,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Strategic Missile Forces are a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the main component of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. The Yars systems are the basis of the Strategic Missile Forces grouping.

It should be noted that the drills followed the confirmation of deliveries of new US missile systems to Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags: