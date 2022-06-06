Home » Russia’s nuclear forces are running drills

Russia’s nuclear forces are running drills

, 0

The Russian Teykovo division of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) is running military maneuvers on combat patrol routes of autonomous launchers of the Yars strategic missile systems.



This was reported by ghall.com with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In the Ivanovo region, autonomous launchers of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system are conducting intensive maneuvers.

It is reported that about a thousand military personnel are taking part in the exercises, and more than a hundred units of equipment are involved.

“Strategic missile forces practice bringing the missile systems to their field positions, marching up to 100 km long, dispersing units with a change in field positions, their engineering equipment, organizing camouflage and combat security,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Strategic Missile Forces are a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the main component of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. The Yars systems are the basis of the Strategic Missile Forces grouping.

It should be noted that the drills followed the confirmation of deliveries of new US missile systems to Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?