Russia’s threat: massive escalation in Donbas is waiting ahead in case Ukraine joins NATO

Maria Zakharova, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign affairs, stated that Ukraine’s NATO potential membership will result in irreversible consequences for Ukraine’s National security and military escalation in Donbas.

“We paid close attention to the statement of the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy who visited Donbas yesterday, concerning the solely possible resolution of conflict in Donbas region due to Ukraine NATO potential membership” – Maria Zakharova says.

Hypothetical Ukraine NATO Membership, will not bring peace to Ukraine, as Kyiv expects, but the contrary. It will result in a massive escalation in the southeast of Ukraine and may lead to irreversible consequences for Ukraine’s National security.

Background

Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine NATO Membership is the only way to end the war in Donbas

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg expressed his concern about Russia military actions near the Ukrainian borders

NATO warns Russia from further situation escalation in Ukraine based on Russian military troops movements close to Ukrainian borders and breach of the cease-fire agreement

