Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine meeting will be held on July 21,2021

On July 21, a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group will be held via video conference, during which the following issues will be considered: ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation; improving the control mechanism; implementation of the Minsk agreements and the results of the Paris summit, etc.

The Trilateral Contact Group is scheduled to meet in the format of videoconference:

On July 20 – videoconferences of the working groups on security, political affairs, humanitarian assistance as well as economic affairs;

On July 21 – videoconference of the general meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group.

The following issues are on the agenda:

– ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation; improvement of the control mechanism,

– implementation of the Minsk agreements and the results of the Paris summit;

– ensuring security in the conflict zone, respecting the ceasefire;

– continuation of the development of a joint action plan;

– resumption of work of checkpoints and the opening of new “Zolote” and “Schastia” checkpoints; exchange of detainees; full and unconditional access to the occupied territories for international organizations;

– restoration of socio-economic ties across the boundary line.

“Currently, consultations are underway at the level of N4 political advisers, whose purpose is to return to strict observance of the full and comprehensive ceasefire by the parties. Ukraine’s international partners support this direction of our policy,” the statement reads.

