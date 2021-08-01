Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 10, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Novoluhanske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna, Novomykhaylivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Popasna,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Novoluhanske, Katerynivka,

grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Novomykhaylivka,

UAVs – near Novomykhaylivka,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Pivdenne, Shyrokino, Popasna, Novoluhanske, Katerynivka, Novomykhaylivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

