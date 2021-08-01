Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 13, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 13, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne,
anti-tank rocket complex – near Pivdenne,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky, Novomykhaylivka (3 times), Pivdenne,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times),
small arms – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times),
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine