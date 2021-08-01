Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 16, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 16, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk, Zolote-4, Katerynivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4, Katerynivka,
small arms – near Katerynivka,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine