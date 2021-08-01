Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 17, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 17, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino, Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-4, Novomykhaylivka, Prychepilivka,

small arms – near Zolote-4, Shyrokino, Vodyane, Novomykhaylivka, Prychepilivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

