Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 24, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

UAVs – near Shyrokino and in Luhansk Oblast,

small arms – near Maryinka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

