Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 26, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 26, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Travneve, Katerynivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske, Katerynivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske, Katerynivka,

UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,

(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

