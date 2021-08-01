Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 31, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 31, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (3 times),

anti-tank rocket complex – near Novozvanivka (3 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka (3 times), Katerynivka, Vodyane, Shyrokino,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy, Novotoshkivske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka (3 times), Troytske, Shyrokino,

UAVs – in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast,

small arms – near Shumy,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

