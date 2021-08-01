Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 9, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

anti-tank rocket complex – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Surokino, Novooleksandrivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Surokino, Novooleksandrivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Svitlodarsk, Zolote-4, Novooleksandrivka,

UAVs – in

small arms – near

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

