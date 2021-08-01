Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 9, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near
anti-tank rocket complex – near
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Surokino, Novooleksandrivka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Surokino, Novooleksandrivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Svitlodarsk, Zolote-4, Novooleksandrivka,
UAVs – in
small arms – near
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.Avdyivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR history of ukraine luhansk oblast NSC Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine war in ukraine latest news