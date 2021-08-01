Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of August 27, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of August 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar complex – near Avdyivka,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Novoluhanske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

