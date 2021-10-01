Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 20, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 20, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 20, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Katerynivka (2 times), Hranitne, Lopaskino,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Katerynivka (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka (2 times),
small arms – near Katerynivka (2 times), Zaytseve,
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.