Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 2, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 2, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka, Zolote-3 (2 times),
anti-tank rocket complex – near Zolote-4 (2 times),
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zolote-3 (2 times), Prychepilivka, Nevelske, Pisky,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Novozvanivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Zolote-3 (2 times), Shyrokino, Pisky, Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novozvanivka,
UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,
small arms – near Zolote-3 (2 times), Shyrokino, Pisky,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donetsk oblast luhansk oblast Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine