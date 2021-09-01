Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 9, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Kryakivka, Starognativka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Opytne, Avdyivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times), Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

grenade lunchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino,

UAVs – in Luhansk Oblast,

small arms – near Zolote-4 (2 times),

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

