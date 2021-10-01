Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 1, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 1, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Kamyanka (2 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers- near Kamyanka (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

grenade lunchers of different systems – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Popasna (2 times), Zolote-4, Katerynivka, Krymske, Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Svitlodarsk, Krymske, Pavlopil,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Svitlodarsk, Pavlopil, Talakivka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: