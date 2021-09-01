Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 13, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 13, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 13, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka (2 times),

anti-tank rocket complex – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near New York (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

grenade lunchers of different systems – near Katerynivka, Zaytseve, Zolote-4,

high caliber machine guns – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

small arms – near Nevelske, Katerynivka, Zaytseve, Zolote-4,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

