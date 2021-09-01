Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 27, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske, New York,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,
grenade lunchers of different systems – near Maryinka,
high caliber machine guns – near New York,
small arms – near Maryinka, Vodyane, Novoluhanske,
(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.