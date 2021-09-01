Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 27, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 14, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske, New York,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

grenade lunchers of different systems – near Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near New York,

small arms – near Maryinka, Vodyane, Novoluhanske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman killed and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

