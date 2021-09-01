Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of September 3, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 3, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.























(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of September 2, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 100-mm artillery – near Krasnogorivka,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novomykhaylivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka, Zolote-3 (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zolote-3 (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote-3 (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-3 (2 times),

small arms – near Zolote-3 (2 times), Novotoshkivske,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

EMPR