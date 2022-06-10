Ukraine’s losses in the war: 100 – 200 servicemen die every day

Between 100 and 200 Ukrainian servicemen die every day in the war with Russia. This was reported by deputy head of Podoliak specified the daily losses of the Ukrainian Army.







This is due to the lack of necessary weapons, said the adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak to BBC Ukraine.

Ukraine needs hundreds rather than a “bunch” of the most powerful artillery systems the West can provide. “We will have parity as soon as we have 150 to 300 MLRS,” Podoliak explained.

“Until Russia suffers a serious military defeat, no form of dialogue will be possible, and they will keep trying to seize part of our country,” he added.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine loses up to a hundred of its fighters every day, and the number of wounded per day can reach half a thousand.

In an interview on June 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 60 to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are killed and 500 more wounded on the fronts every day.

As of June 9, the losses of the Russian occupiers reached 31.700 thousand.

