Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 1, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 1, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times), Shumy,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near New York,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near New York, Pivdenne (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near New York, Pivdenne (2 times), Shumy,
small arms – near Pivdenne (2 times), Shumy.
(2) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine