Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 10, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Stanytsya Luhanska,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Stanytsya Luhanska,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhailivka,

high caliber machine guns – near New York, Novooleksandrivka (2 times), Pivdenne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Shumy, Prychepilivka (2 times),

small arms – near Shumy, Novomykhailivka, Pivdenne,

(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

