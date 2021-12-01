Ukraine – Russia war news: daily updates as of December 10, 2021

Ukraine – Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of December 10, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Stanytsya Luhanska,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka (2 times), Stanytsya Luhanska,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhailivka,
high caliber machine guns – near New York, Novooleksandrivka (2 times), Pivdenne,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Shumy, Prychepilivka (2 times),
small arms – near Shumy, Novomykhailivka, Pivdenne,
(2) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine